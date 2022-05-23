SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re trading the shorts for the sweatshirts Monday as we’ll have a cool feel to the air compared to the heat we had over the weekend.

MONDAY:

We are high and dry to kick off the week. We have some sun, but our highs only in the reach the 60s thanks to high pressure settling in from the northwest.

This is quite a difference from the 80s and 90s we felt over the weekend!

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in charge Monday night with light winds and lows dropping into the 40s across the area.

TUESDAY:

High pressure drifts to the east allowing a bit more of a southerly component to the wind to develop which helps temperatures inch back up into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Plus we should see some more sunshine. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front inches closer to CNY later Wednesday into Wednesday night which MAY set off a spotty shower towards sunset Wednesday, and possibly a few showers late Wednesday night.

There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often midweek. Highs warm well into the 70s too.