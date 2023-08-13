SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After Saturday’s storm threat, our weather will improve quite a bit as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Details below…

Much nicer weather on Sunday

There are a few spotty showers move through this morning, but they’ll be gone shortly.

Chances for any rain the rest of the day are spotty at best and mainly north of Syracuse over the Tug Hill Plateau.

But overall, our precipitation chances are looking very low Sunday.

After some early fog, we welcome back a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday afternoon will top out in the 70s to around 80.

Do we stay dry to start the work week?

As of right now, it does indeed look like Monday is a dry day for us. We will get in on some more sunshine, and temperatures will be seasonable with highs around 80 once again.

Rain chances increase, however, with our next system that moves close to us Monday night and passes to our south Tuesday. Expect mainly showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected.

