SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The chill from earlier in the week is definitely gone and there is a bit more warming to go for Central New York.

Quiet night

Skies average out clear to partly cloudy, but it won’t be as cool as the past few nights. In fact, in Syracuse the temperature may not drop below 50 degrees. 40s are still possible in outlying areas.

We are still watching the skies for the potential for Northern Lights tonight. There is a geomagnetic storm in progress so well see if some color shows up in the northern sky overnight. We will also watch for some clouds to drop south over us which could impact any viewing.

A summery end to the week

We should feel even warmer air with highs approaching 80 or better Friday. All the while, the humidity stays nice and low, and there’s going to be a nice breeze too. Enjoy another good one CNY! 😊

A shower or two for a few?

There is a small disturbance we are watching zip through Northern New York Thursday night. This fast-moving upper air disturbance may trigger a spotty shower or two, mainly over the North Country, but if any showers pop up, they will be brief.

The next chance of a passing shower (and it still isn’t that great a chance) comes Friday afternoon/evening as a weak cold front nears the region from the north. That said, it is likely that most of Central New York does not see a drop of rain the rest of this week making for a great stretch for any outdoor activities!

Can we keep the sun and dry weather for the weekend?

It is a big weekend for college graduations plus Mother’s Day on Sunday and the way it appears now the weather should cooperate.

Friday’s cold front moves south though the region overnight. That allows a new area of high pressure to build south from Canada. This new, dry air mass helps suppress an area of moisture and showers streaking out of the Ohio River Valley to our south.

This means the overall threat of rain looks low not only through the rest of the week and through the weekend.

The tradeoff, however, is for our temperatures start to cool Saturday and Sunday. In fact, by Sunday we should be in the low 60s with a bit of a gusty breeze adding an extra chill to the air.

Stay tuned for updates.