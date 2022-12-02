SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Who’s ready for some calmer and nicer weather? If the answer is “me!” then you’ll probably enjoy today’s weather.

Below are some snowfall reports mainly from around the Tug Hill Wednesday night and Thursday…

Taking a break Friday

Our weather is much quieter and milder. We’ll even see some decent sunshine throughout the day as highs climb into the 40s.

It won’t be nearly as windy (but still breezy). Wind gusts eventually pick back up to around 20-25mph Friday afternoon.

The return of the wind and rain

Things are only calm for a short period as our next system brings the gusty winds and rain back to CNY starting as early as 11pm Friday night.

Things ramp up again going into Saturday morning to kick start the weekend.

Unfortunately, the nicer weather Friday won’t stick around. Click here to see what is in store for the first weekend of December in CNY.