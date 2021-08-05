A ‘normal’ August monthly rainfall could put summer 2021 in the record books

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- I think we can all agree the summer has been filled with rain so far. It could go down in the record books as one of the wettest summers since 1902.

The number of days with measurable rain, more than a trace, through the beginning of August is quite high, 32 to be exact! The average number of days of measurable rainfall during the summer months, June 1st through August the 31st, is 34!

It appears we will blow that number away seeing that we already have 32 days with most of August still left!

The summer with the most days of measurable rain was back in 1977 when 46 days, or half of the summer month days, had wet weather.

The summer month that is the wettest on average is July with nearly 4 inches of precipitation. That was true for this year as we measured almost 7 inches of rain but it was far from the wettest month on record. The wettest month ever to occur in Syracuse since 1902 was June of 1922 when almost 16 inches of rain fell. Can you imagine?

So far both June and July have been much wetter than average in Syracuse and much of CNY. About 3 inches above average for both months.

If you’re wondering where summer 2021 ranks among the wettest summers on record in Syracuse… well, we still have a little way to go to sneak into the top 10 wettest. As long as normal rainfall occurs in August, 3.70”, this summer would rank among the top 10.

The wettest summer occurred back in 1922 when nearly two feet of rain fell in Syracuse and we think it’s safe to say that record won’t be broken this summer, or at least we hope not! Another 2 inches of rain gets us into 10th place though.