SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – November chill is with us on this Election Day into tonight, but does it last? Find out below.

TODAY:

Today, Election Day, we are back in the more seasonable 40s to around 50 for a change and the first time in November! More importantly it is a dry, sunny day so there are no weather-related issues in getting to the polls, but you’ll need the heavier jacket, especially this morning and during the evening.

TONIGHT:

Clear and very cold tonight as high pressure crests over the region. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 20s for most, but some spots could very well drop into the teens by sunrise Wednesday! Yes, it is going to be a very frosty start to Wednesday in CNY so have those ice scrapers ready to go!

MIDWEEK:

The area of high pressure that builds in to start the week will continue to give us a rare November treat: a streak of sunny days heading through much of the week!

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold through Thursday with temperatures warming back up some. After highs only reaching to near 50 on Tuesday, we should be well into the 60s at least both Thursday and Friday!

Our next shot of wet weather doesn’t likely come until later in the day Friday/Friday night. The source of this moisture is actually the tropical Atlantic. Tuesday, subtropical storm ‘Nicole’ was spinning towards the Northern Bahamas and destined to make landfall near Melbourne, Florida possibly as a hurricane late Wednesday night/early Thursday before heading north.

