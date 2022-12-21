SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy the quieter weather because it turns wild/stormy late this week.

Wednesday:

High pressure making its presence felt midweek with drier air and a seasonable chill.

It looks like high pressure cresting overhead Wednesday provides us with our best chance for seeing the sun this week as highs warm into the mid-30s. A pretty nice kick off the winter season officially at 4:48 pm across the Northern Hemisphere.

A very potent storm system heading into the East for later Thursday and Friday will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy heading into Friday afternoon and Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think things will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.