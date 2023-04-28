SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Hope you took advantage of Thursday’s dry, sunny weather because both of those will be hard to come by for a while. Details below…

Staying mild Friday

Thursday’s sunshine felt so nice! It was nice to see blue sky without worrying about a rain (or graupel) shower popping up. However, our daily rain threat is about to become the norm again.

Temperatures Friday top off a few degrees higher than Thursday climbing into the low to mid 60s. across CNY.

Unfortunately, Friday won’t be as sunny as Thursday with sunshine fading behind clouds.

At least most of the day is rain-free. Friday is the day you’ll want to try to fit in the outdoor chores if you can. There will be a few showers developing towards evening near and west of Syracuse ahead of the next weather maker.

Final weekend of April is looking…

Ehh, sorry, but not the greatest.

A slow-moving storm system with its occluded front brings showers and some downpours into the area after sunset Friday night into Saturday morning.

During the day Saturday is still damp, but the rain more scattered in nature with long enough breaks to do anything outdoors if you need/want to. You might need to be a little flexible with your plans and dress accordingly.

Not only are we watching the radar, but it’s also quite cool and breezy. Most locations may struggle to get out of the 50s Saturday.

Any better Sunday? Well, scattered showers are still a threat Sunday, especially later in the afternoon and evening.

It also looks a little milder Sunday too with highs sneaking back into the 60s with a steady breeze.

With a variety of weather conditions at any given time over the weekend, this is a great time to download the Live Doppler 9 app if you haven’t done so. That way you can keep an eye on where it’s raining and what the temperature is like where you live.

It’s going to be a cool, wet start to May

May is starting off on a cool and rainy note. The first week of May features daily highs in the low 50s and the threat of showers each day. Stay tuned for updates.