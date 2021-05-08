A rocket launch is scheduled for Saturday evening and you may be able to view it in Central New York sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

NASA is conducting a mission to explore energy transport in space. In order to conduct this experiment, they need to launch a rocket from their Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, and you may be able to see it from CNY.

The mission is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 8:02 p.m. Weather permitting, the launch may be visible across much of the East Coast.

NASA says a four-stage Black Brant XII rocket will be used; this will release a non-harmful barium vapor. The vapor release will last about 10 minutes over the Atlantic Ocean.

The vapor will create two green-violet clouds about 30 seconds after launch. The vapor clouds then turn into a violet color.

The mission, which is called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, or KiNet-X for short, is going to be covered live here. If weather doesn’t permit and the mission needs to be rescheduled, backup launch days run through May 16.

We do have some clearing expected this evening, but areas, especially to the east of Syracuse may have a more difficult time viewing.