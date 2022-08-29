SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a beautiful weekend, we are likely in store for the 16th 90+ degree day this summer! How hot does it get today, when do we turn cooler?? Details are below.

TODAY:

Those southerly winds will kick up a notch bringing even warmer and muggier air into the region today. It will be hazy, hot, and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

The heat index is expected to range from the mid to upper 90s this afternoon and early evening. This has led to the National Weather Service issuing a Heat Advisory for much of CNY.

The record high temperature is 93 set back in 1953. By the afternoon and early evening, we do have the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but most of the day will be dry. If we get enough sunshine into the afternoon, we may get close to that record.

TONIGHT:

It’s a breezy and stuffy night with a few scattered showers and storms around, but much of the night should be dry. Lows drop only into the low to mid 70s.

Yes, it’s going to be another tough night of sleep if you don’t have an AC unit where live.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures will ease back a bit Tuesday as a cold front arrives from the west. This will result in more clouds, scattered showers, and thunderstorms developing, especially after Noon or 1 pm. A few of these storms could contain strong, damaging winds, a bit of hail and torrential rain.

It appears the cold front will move through CNY Tuesday night keeping the threat for at least a few showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday evening too. We think the best chance of any strong to severe storms comes Tuesday afternoon through about 7 or so Tuesday evening, but at this time we are not expecting widespread severe storms.

Temperatures will still be warm in the mid-80s and it will continue to feel muggy with a stiff south-southwesterly breeze.

MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK:

Relief from the heat and humidity will be felt by Wednesday as a much cooler and drier air mass will be moving into central New York. Temperatures will turn seasonable Wednesday and then drop below average Thursday before starting to warm back up Friday into the start of the holiday weekend.

A few showers likely linger Wednesday morning and midday, then a few lake effect showers develop later Wednesday night into Thursday morning south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

An early look ahead into Friday is looking beautiful after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week thanks to high pressure settling in Thursday night into Friday.

Highs Friday should make it well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.