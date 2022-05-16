SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Central New York until 4 p.m. Monday.

A cold front eastward through Central New York this afternoon between about noon and 4 p.m.

This warmth is accompanied by a somewhat humid air mass too. A strong upper air disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft is helping spin up an intensifying area of low pressure close to Central New York. This will trigger showers and storms across the region between about noon and 4 pm.

Any thunderstorms that do form could contain gusty damaging winds of over 60mph, large hail the size of quarters, heavy rain that would cause plenty of ponding on roads, perhaps some localized, flash flooding.

Severe weather threat is over by 5 p.m. for CNY

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.