SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central New York until 8 pm due to the potential of severe thunderstorms across the region.

When is the best chance of severe t-storms?

Scattered storms are forming across the region this afternoon and evening due to a weakening cold front/trough moving in. The best chance of strong to severe storms is until 8 pm across the region, especially near and east of Syracuse.

Storms should be out of all of Central New Yok by around 9 or 10 pm and it is dry as you head out to work Tuesday morning.

Click here to keep tabs on storms this afternoon and evening.

What are the greatest risks with these storms?

The greatest risk with any storms that develop this afternoon and evening will be damaging winds of 60+ mph.

Those types of winds could cause damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region too.

There should be heavy rain as the storms move through as well, but they are moving quick enough and the threshold for flooding in and around Syracuse is high (we need 2” in an hour to cause flooding). There is a better chance for localized flash flooding south and east of Syracuse out towards the Catskills where there has been more rain recently and grounds are more saturated. Remember if you come across a flooded roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

What about tornadoes?

At this point, the risk of a tornado is thankfully very low due to not favorable conditions.

If a warning were to be issued for your area, you must seek shelter immediately. Go to the lowest, most interior room of your home like your basement. If you’re not home, then seek shelter in the nearest building.

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates and any warnings that may be issued.