SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts Central New York, south and east of Syracuse until 7 pm this evening.

The counties under this watch include Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Oneida, and Madison counties.

All of Central New York is warm and humid, but the warmest, most unstable air is located across areas south and east of Syracuse. This is where greatest risk of strong/severe storms is into the start of this evening as a cold front approaches and moves through late this afternoon/early evening.

The greatest threat with any thunderstorms that do form will be gusty damaging winds of over 60 mph with even some hail and torrential downpours.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area that could cause damaging winds, and hail. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors.