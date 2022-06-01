SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts Central New York, including Syracuse until 10 pm Wednesday.

The counties under this watch includes Wayne, Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango and Madison counties.

All of Central New York is humid, but where the warmer air is across the Southern Finger Lakes there is a greater risk of strong/severe storms into this evening as a cold front moves through at this time.

Any thunderstorms that do form, especially south of Syracuse and Rt. 20 near contain gusty damaging winds of over 60 mph, large hail the size of nickels, heavy rain that would cause plenty of ponding on roads, but the flood threat is low since the storms are steadily moving and the ground is pretty dry too.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

Although the watch is in effect until 10 pm we think the best chance of severe storms is south of Syracuse and the risk for severe weather for any part of CNY should be over by around sunset.

When thunder roars, head indoors.