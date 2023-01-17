SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After finally getting a sunny day Monday, changes arrive Tuesday. Details are below…

Back to school & chances of precipitation midweek

Tuesday starts off dry before sunrise. Closer to 8 or 9am Not some light precipitation is expected to develop.

Initially, the precipitation probably falls as sleet/freezing rain through lunch time before changing to a little bit of rain during the afternoon.

In and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks the freezing rain/drizzle likely lingers into Tuesday night too.

Not a lot of ice, but watch your step Tuesday

A light glazing to a few hundredths of ice is expected for many including Syracuse on untreated surfaces with up to a tenth of an inch of ice in and around the Tug Hill where the light freezing rain/drizzle hangs on longer as mentioned above.

Due to the light icing possibility Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory across the area.

Highs Tuesday should manage to rise into the mid to upper 30s across much of CNY by or just after sunset which is where temperatures will hold Tuesday night too.

Stays damp & cool into Wednesday

The weakening system responsible for the light wintry/icy mix and rain Tuesday slowly slides through late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This keeps the threat of a bit of rain and snow shower activity going into Wednesday. Little to no snow accumulation for most.

It’s breezier with the highs in the 30s to possibly 40 on Wednesday but feeling more like 30 thanks to the 10 to 15 mph wind throughout the day.