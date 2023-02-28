SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Find out when the snow tapers and how much falls below…

A messy morning commute…

Steady, accumulating snow continues through the Tuesday morning commute for most of Central New York. Roads should be snow covered and slick, especially side streets. A gusty east-southeasterly wind won’t help matters and will cause blowing snow at times.

West of Syracuse, enough warm air moves in to cause a wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain and over far western parts of the Finger Lakes just plain rain.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for most of Central New York this morning.

How much more snow can we expect??

We are reaching the tail end of our late February storm so after sunrise look for only about another inch or two of snow along the I-81 corridor.

Meanwhile, east of Syracuse there should be another 2 to 4 inches of snow.

When does the snow taper??

Road conditions should improve quickly after 9 or 10 am as temperatures rise above freezing and well into the 30s during the afternoon.

The precipitation should taper from west to east across Central New York between 11 am and 2 pm.

The evening commute ends up much better with dry conditions and mainly wet roads.

Quieter midweek

A weak weather system is approaching us later Wednesday. With milder air in place before this system gets here, we would expect a mix of mainly rain showers with some higher elevation snow mixed in. That threat for showers lingers into Thursday morning.

High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday should crack the 40 degree mark.