A smoky haze from California wildfires returns to CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

Wildfires in California continue to rage, including one of the largest one ever in Los Angeles County, the Bobcat fire that has burned more than 106,000 acres the last two weeks.

After seeing a nice blue sky over the weekend, the haze from the west coast wildfires will make our sky look a bit hazy again this week.

Smoke from the wildfires out west will billow up 30,000 or more feet into the atmosphere this week. This smoke will be carried by the jet stream winds aloft, move eastbound, and be over much of the Northeast/CNY until the weekend according to one of NASA’s forecast models.

With the smoke so high up in the atmosphere over us, traveling thousands of miles across the country, the air quality across CNY is not expected to worsen. This is good news for those who have breathing issues.

What it will do is create a milky look to the sky. It also will have the potential to give us some vibrant red sunrises and sunsets.

While the jet stream brings the smoke in, it will push the smoke out as the winds drop south of CNY and the Northeast by Sunday, September 27.