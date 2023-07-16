SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Wildfire smoke may soon be returning to the skies over Central New York.

While there are many ongoing fires in Quebec—the source of a lot of our recent smoky skies—a number of fires continue to actively burn across the western provinces of Canada as well. It is smoke from these fires that looks to provide that hazy appearance to our sky once again early this week.

When does the smoke arrive?

According to the latest model guidance, wildfire smoke looks to move into our sky once again Sunday night into Monday.

How thick will the smoke be?

Right now, it looks as if a lot of this smoke will stay pretty high up in the atmosphere. While it may degrade air quality across Central New York, it should not be as bad as what we dealt with in June.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, is forecast to be in the moderate range on Monday. This means that a small number of people who are sensitive to poor air quality may have a few health concerns.

When does it dissipate?

It looks like a smoky haze will remain across the region on Tuesday, too, but probably in a damped fashion due to some showers and a few storms moving through Tuesday.

At this point, it appears the smoke clears out heading into Wednesday.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team as we fine tune the wildfire smoke forecast heading into the new week.