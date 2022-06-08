SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Umbrellas and rain jackets come in handy once again soon.

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another area of low pressure developing along a stalled cold front to our south sends a quick shot of soaking rain into CNY late tonight into Thursday morning before we turn drier Thursday afternoon. Even once the steady rain is over, however, there will still be scattered showers or a bit of drizzle to contend with the rest of the day.

Most of Central New York ends up with half an inch to an inch of rain Thursday. There could be some areas south of Syracuse closer to Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich that see more than an inch of rain. The threat of flooding is low at this point and there are no watches in effect, but we’ll keep an eye on these areas Thursday. At the very least, there will be ponding on roads during the morning commute.

Lows Wednesday night drop into the mid to upper 50s, and highs are cool for June on Thursday in the 60s as the clouds linger even when the rain tapers.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure builds in Thursday night and yields a quiet night with some clearing taking place.

Lows drop into the low to mid-50s with a bit of a breeze around too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy breeze, and comfortable air. Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year.

By the way, the average high for June 10 is 76°.

What about the weekend weather? There’s some uncertainty right now regarding the weekend outlook, but things will become clearer over the next day or so At the very least be prepared for cooler than normal and the possibility of some showers both days.