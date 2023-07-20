SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What a refreshing start to the day! Mother Nature could keep us up tonight, though, with the threat of storms on the way. Details below…

Evening looks quiet

It has been a very summer-like day Thursday with sunshine yet again and temperatures well into the 80s.

There is talk of storms, but they don’t arrive until later tonight. Your evening plans are in good shape with dry weather and temperatures that drop back into the 70s.

Overnight thunderstorm threat

The best time for showers and storms ends up being overnight between 11 pm through about 4 am Friday morning.

Storms are forecast to move from west to east across the state overnight as a warm front (the leading edge of more humid air) approaches us from the west.

There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms including gusty damaging winds and heavy rain with these storms to go along with frequent lightning. Even if the storms are not severe, there are likely to wake you up. It might be a good idea to keep your phone off of silent mode tonight in case you need to alerted to a severe weather warning.

Shower/storm chances Friday

Friday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers and storms are going to be around during midday and early afternoon as a cold front swings through.

It’s a bit cooler and turning less humid later in the day. Highs should end up between 75 and 80 to end the week.

Improving weather over the weekend

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft drops into Central New York for Saturday. That is why we think there could be a couple of scattered showers to start the weekend. The threat for any thunderstorms seems low at this point.

By Sunday, though, high pressure is building in from the west. That brings us better weather news to end the weekend. It looks like a generally sunny and seasonable day with lower humidity.

