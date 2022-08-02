SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a classic mid-summer day to kick off August, but a temporary change is on the way. The details are below…

TUESDAY:

There’s a little bit of rain moving through CNY today due to a weak cold front. They’re very spotty in nature at best.

Outside a couple of downpours, most places will end up with a quarter of an inch of rain or less, and much of Tuesday should end up being dry. Certainly not enough rain to put a dent in the drought conditions over the Finger Lakes.

It’s cooler, but it’s a muggier day with highs closer to 80. We should see more sunshine to round out the day as drier air builds in with a nice breeze kicking up during the day behind the cold front.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It turns comfier Tuesday night with lowering humidity and cooler air as high pressure builds in from the west. Lows are expected to drop to within a few degrees of 60 come sunrise Wednesday. Enjoy the comfier night of sleep if you do not have an air conditioner, because the following several nights won’t be as comfy unfortunately.

WEDNESDAY:

By the middle of the week, temperatures will be on the rise again with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees, but at least it does not look too humid.

High pressure overhead Wednesday also results in a good deal of sunshine. The only thing that could get in the way of the amount of sun we see Wednesday are some high and mid-level clouds from weakening t-storms to our west.

Beyond Wednesday it looks the return of the mid-summer humidity and 90 degree heat. We may even have to be on record watch Thursday!