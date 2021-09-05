A warm, rainy 3 months not just in Syracuse but for the majority of the Northeast

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Meteorological Summer is over, and we know it was hot with a lot of rain across CNY. The same conditions were extended to the majority of the Northeast.

According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, for the month of August, average temperatures across the Northeast were 2° to 4° above where they normally are. Syracuse had it’s warmest August on record. So did Buffalo, NY and Caribou, ME.

Courtesy of the Northeast Regional Climate Center

June and July were warm for the majority of the Northeast as well. From June 1 to August 31, the average temperature in Boston was 3° above normal. This summer was their warmest on record. For Syracuse, it was our second warmest but we had the greatest departure percentage from normal compared to the other 33 major climate sites.

Courtesy of the Northeast Regional Climate Center

The majority of the Northeast received heavy rain in August alone. Central Park, NY recorded 10.32” which is 279% of their normal precipitation for the month. It was their 4th wettest August on record. Syracuse received 178% of our normal 3.70” (bringing us to a total of 6.57” of rain).

There were areas that missed out on all the heavy rain though. Areas like Albany, NY and Rochester, NY recorded below normal rainfall. A large portion of Maine missed out on heavy rain which intensified drought conditions.

Overall this summer, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, precipitation ranged from 50% of normal to 200% of normal. Huntington, WV received 22.05” of rain, making it their wettest summer ever. Binghamton, NY received 19.34” of rain making it their second wettest summer on record. Syracuse, NY was in second place for the highest surplus percentage of normal rain.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting more above normal precipitation for the majority of the Northeast in September. Above average temperatures are expected for New England and eastern NY.