SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The mild air that arrived Friday sticks around to start the weekend but changes are in store as the weekend ends. Details below…

Mild ahead of the rain

Over the weekend our chances for rain start to rise.

Saturday looks to be mainly dry. However, we cannot completely rule out some brief passing showers as we await a cold front to bring us heavier rain.

This happens Sunday as our next storm takes shape and strengthen up the East Coast. Rain showers develop Sunday morning and increase in intensity and coverage as the day goes on. Expect the rain to come down heavy at times Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas east of Syracuse. There could be some thunder, too.

We could end up with totals of an inch or more of rain by the end of the day. Higher totals occur southeast of Syracuse and Chenango County is under a Flood Watch until Monday afternoon.

Change to wet snow Sunday night-Monday

A sharp change to colder weather comes Sunday night as the cold front moves through and a changeover to snow occurs.

Several inches of snow are possible by Monday morning for Syracuse with the highest totals over the higher elevations south and east of Syracuse.

This is also going to be a wet, heavy snow, so plan accordingly to give yourself enough time to do any shoveling and cleaning off cars for the Monday morning commute.

There will be lesser amounts of an inch or less the closer to Lake Ontario you are including Oswego, Fair Haven, and Sodus. While snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on this change back to winter.