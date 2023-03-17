SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We started the week with snowstorm and now we’re ending it with some rain. We’re not launching into spring just yet. More cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.

Not shamrock flakes, but drops

We’re doing the Irish jig dodging rain drop St. Patrick’s Day. Showers have already overspread most of Central New York and they continue off and on throughout the rest of the day.

Even though the rain is with us for much of the day, we think most places end up with less than a half an inch of accumulation.

Will mild weather and rain at the end of the week cause any flooding?

Warm up last one more day

We were so close to hitting 50 Thursday, and it could be a repeat performance Friday. These are temperatures more in line with what we would expect for the middle of March than our early week 30s.

Winter chill and some snow returns this weekend

Unfortunately, a cold front will deliver cooler air for the last weekend of Winter. Our highs are back in the 30s for the weekend with gusty winds both days making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday, especially east of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Saturday night, though, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties. In this area a half a foot or more of snow is possible, especially around the Tug Hill. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson and Lewis Counties so far.

Sunday morning, a reinforcing cold front swings through pushing the lake snow south through the Syracuse area before it breaks up and tends to dissipate some for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation even around the Syracuse area, but no real significant accumulation is expected away from the watch area.

Any snow showers that linger into Sunday evening end overnight and it looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday with sun and clouds and temperatures seasonably warm in the low 40s.