SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a nicer Tuesday with a break from the rain, some more rain returns midweek.

A new welcomed pattern for the lawns/gardens

There will be almost daily shower chances over the next several days.

The best chance for widespread showers and even a storm or two will come on Wednesday. The steadiest rain is in the morning then the showers are more scattered in the afternoon. The rain won’t be as heavy as what we experienced Monday. Most end up with half an inch to an inch of rain on Wednesday.

We expect a mainly dry, and sunnier Thursday followed by higher chances once again for some showers on Friday.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the upcoming Father’s Day weekend. While neither day looks to be a wash out there should be a few showers around both Saturday and Sunday.

Where are the 80s?

After the summery feel on Sunday and Monday, look for cooler weather coming up with the coolest days coming when we have our best chance of showers (Wednesday and Friday).

Keep in mind, average highs this week are rising from the mid to upper 70s, so we will be at or below average much of the rest of the week.

Lows through the week look to end up in the 50s as well, so a continued break for the fans and air conditioners after a warm Sunday night. A nice savings with the electric bill too!