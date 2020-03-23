Accumulating snow in late March and even April is pretty typical in CNY

Some of you may be thinking accumulating snow in spring (late March) in CNY?? Yes, if you have forgotten let us remind you of how common it is for the region to see accumulating snow fall in late March and even in April.

Since records have been kept at the Syracuse airport in the late 1940s, 67 out of 69 years Syracuse has recorded measurable snow on or after March 21st, the official start of spring. That’s 97% of the time! 53 out of the 69 years have had measurable snow in April which is 81% of the time.

We had 4.5″ of snow at the tail end of last March, and 2.5″ of snow in April last year with 2.2″ on April Fool’s Day. So…when we don’t see measurable snow in Syracuse and CNY in late March and or April it is unusual not when we do.

Prior to the 2 to 6 inches of snowfall (over 6″ in Syracuse) on your Monday, March 23rd, Syracuse had only received a measly half an inch for the whole month of March, which was on pace to be the second least snowiest on record! So much for that, but it’s pretty likely that Syracuse will end up falling well short of the “normal” amount of snow it sees in the month of March which is about 18″ (foot and a half).