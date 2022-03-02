SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Snow moving in this evening will cause roads to become at least somewhat slick and sloppy during the night.

At a glance:

A quick coating to a few inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Colder air again for the last half of the week

Warming trend over the weekend, especially Sunday

TONIGHT:

A clipper system with a stronger cold front slides through the region tonight. Expect some snow showers to develop after about 7-8pm. Some squalls are likely tonight for all.

At least a coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow falls tonight for most across CNY with locally higher amounts possible, especially across the higher terrain.

THURSDAY:

Another coating to as much as an inch or two of fluffy snow could fall Thursday morning south and southeast of Lake Ontario, with the hills south of Syracuse having the best chance of 2 inches of snow Thursday morning. Any lake effect snow showers essentially taper off during the midday/afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak Thursday with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times. Highs Thursday dip back into the 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

There still could be a few lingering snow showers/flurries around Thursday night southeast of Lake Ontario during the evening and east of the lake overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Lows Thursday night drop into the single digits and low teens.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week across CNY looks mainly quiet with just a touch of lake effect possible mainly north of Syracuse. We think some sunshine returns for the end the week, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is quiet for much of the day with sun fading behind increasing clouds. Towards sunset a little rain, snow and or a mix could develop. Highs Saturday should warm to within a few degrees of 40.

The last half of the weekend is much milder with a southwest breeze, scattered showers and highs warming into the 60s! By the way, the record high Sunday is 67° set back in 1946 in Syracuse, and with enough dry time we may give that record a run for its money!