SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –We finally have relief from the heat and humidity, but how long will it last?

TUESDAY:

After a refreshing overnight, we have a very pleasant and comfortably warm day in the works. Some extra clouds may keep our temperatures from hitting 80 this afternoon for the first time in 17 days!

Enjoy this relatively refreshing day!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure overhead provides little to no wind, dry air mass and another comfortable low dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns warmer and a bit more humid midweek. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday despite the sun fading behind more clouds later in the afternoon into the evening.

Keep up with watering your plants because we don’t have another chance of rain again until late Wednesday night and into the Thursday.