An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Central New York effective from midnight tonight until midnight Monday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to at an unhealthy level up around 150 of particulate matter at times during this time frame.

When pollution levels are elevated the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.