SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Along with the unseasonably warm weather continuing today, we also have an Air Quality Alert to contend with across Central New York.

The alert will go into effect at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. tonight.

This means that the air quality index, also known as AQI, is expected to be above 100. This happens when higher levels of pollutants are present, in this case ozone.

Generally, the higher the AQI, the greater the potential impact on outdoor air to one’s health.

Those with asthma or other respiratory issues are most likely to be negatively impacted, along with the very young and the elderly.

It is recommended that while the alert is in effect you take it easy when outdoors by limiting any strenuous activity.

Given the poor air quality and the warm weather, it’s not a bad idea to drink plenty of water today either.