ALERT: The heat is on again Thursday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Central New York Thursday from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

Heat indices across much of CNY during the afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s to around 100! The combination of temperatures near 90 Thursday afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like temperatures so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after 11 am through about 7 pm, be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight.

