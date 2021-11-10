ALERT: A Wind Advisory is in effect for a small portion of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Wind Advisory is up for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 9 pm Thursday until 7 am Friday. Southeast winds sustained between 20 and 30 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible, especially across the northern and northwestern slopes of the Tug Hill during the above mentioned time frame.

The culprit of these winds will be a tightening pressure gradient between high pressure sliding east of the area and a strengthening area of low pressure and its cold front approaching from the west.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph at times could very well cause some minor property damage and possibly produce a few scattered power outages too.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on the gusty winds expected Thursday night into the start of Friday.