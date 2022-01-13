ALERT: Arctic cold visits CNY again this week; bitter wind chills expected

SYRACUSE (WSYR)– Get ready, another arctic blast is coming into CNY Friday and Saturday.

First, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 a.m. Freezing drizzle continues to produce a light glazing of ice on surfaces Thursday morning. Untreated roads, parking lots, sidewalks will be very slippery. Plan extra time or delay your morning commute if possible.

While temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, another blast of cold air is expected Friday night and into the start of the weekend.

A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga and Madison. The alert will be in effect Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures Friday night will fall below zero and Saturday’s daytime highs will only manage the single digits. Factor in a northerly breeze of about 10 to 20 mph and feels like temperatures could reach 30 below zero!

These dangerously low wind chills could produce frostbite in a matter of 10 minutes on exposed skin.