ALERT: Bitter cold with dangerous wind chills on the way to Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Wind Chill advisories and warnings have been issued for much of Central New York from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for most.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Tompkins and Chenango counties late Monday night through Tuesday morning, while a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Oneida, Lewis, and Jefferson counties for about the same time frame.

An arctic cold front is slated to move through Monday evening with a burst of snow for all followed by a bitterly cold air mass and a northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The 5 to 15 mph wind combined with temperatures between -10 and + 5 will produce wind chills between -20 to -10 across much of CNY, including the Syracuse area, while feel like readings are expected to range from -35 to -25 where the wind chill warning is in effect north and east of Syracuse!

In the Advisory area, frost bite is possible on exposed skin in 30 minutes. In the Warning area, frost bite is possible on exposed skin in 10 to 15 minutes! So if you have to venture out Monday night and or Tuesday morning be sure to bundle up and limit your time outdoors to avoid frost bite/hypothermia.

Thankfully, temperatures rise into the 20s and 30s come Wednesday and we will all thaw out some.

