ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory up for parts of central New York

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties overnight until 10 am Tuesday.
Visibilities will be near zero at times through early Tuesday morning causing hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down on roads in the advisory area. The fog will be thickest near the Lake Ontario shoreline.
By mid morning the fog will burn off but skies remain cloudy.
