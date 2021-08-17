ALERT: Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Central New York

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Central New York Tuesday night through the start of Thursday.

A southerly flow of tropical moisture is expected to be with us through Wednesday before all eyes turn to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred that will come very close to CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At this point, most of the forecast model data is suggesting the heaviest rain slides south of us, but since it’s going to be close, a small shift to the north by the remnants of Fred could result in CNY having to deal with flash flooding tropical rains.

Additional rainfall amounts between midday Tuesday and midday Thursday of 1 to 2” is a distinct possibility for many, while areas impacted by the heavier rains from Fred could receive upwards 4 to 5 inches of rain!! Flash flooding is more probable in areas that receive the 4+ inches, especially south of Syracuse down towards the Southern Tier the way it looks now. Stay tuned.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch means the threat of flash flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely and remember if you come across a flooded out road or walkway never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…