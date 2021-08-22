ALERT: Flash Flood watches and warnings are in effect south and east of Syracuse

SYRACUSE  (WSYR-TV)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Central New York southeast of Syracuse until 8 pm Monday. 

Outer bands of ‘Henri’ will affect parts of Madison, Cortland, and Chenango counties Sunday night into Monday and possibly cause some flash flooding. The heaviest rains from the storm are expected south and east of CNY though.  

Rainfall amounts between Sunday night and Monday are expected to range about 1 to 3” with locally higher amounts possible under thunderstorms in the areas mentioned above.  

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch means the threat of flash flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely and remember if you come across a flooded out road or walkway never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…

