ALERT: Freeze Watch is in effect for all of CNY Monday night into Tuesday morning

Another unseasonably cold air mass will be settling into CNY and the Northeast behind Monday’s storm system that will produce some rain and a little mainly higher terrain snow. Temperatures are expected to drop close to 30 late Monday night into Tuesday morning across all of CNY.

The growing season has begun for all of CNY officially and as a result there’s a Freeze Watch in effect for the entire region for the potential of a freeze with prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures.

If you have already planted sensitive plants/flowers you will likely want to cover them before going to bed Monday evening. Conditions will likely be favorable for another freeze/frost Tuesday and Wednesday nights too across Central New York.