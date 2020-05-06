ALERT: Frost advisories continue for parts of CNY

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Frost Advisory has been issued overnight Wednesday for Oswego, northern Cayuga, and Wayne Counties until 8 am Thursday morning.

Outlying areas of Onondaga, southern Cayuga, and Seneca counties may experience patchy frost as well.

A mainly clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly this evening with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.  This would lead to frost that could damage sensitive vegetation.

It is best to cover or bring in any plants that could be susceptible to damage from frost.

