ALERT: Heat advisories still in effect for parts of CNY

A Heat Advisory for parts of Central New York for Wednesday through Friday from 1 pm through 8 pm each day due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

The feel like readings across much of CNY during this stretch for the afternoon and early evening periods will range from about 95 to 105°! The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s Wednesday through Friday, if not a bit higher Thursday and Friday, with dew points mainly in the 70s is what will make the feel like readings so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time during this stretch after 10 or 11 am through 7 or 8 pm be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. For more details on heat safety tips click here.