ALERT: Heat Advisory for much of CNY Sunday

A Heat Advisory for much of Central New York for Sunday from around noon through 8 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

The feel like readings across much of CNY during the afternoon and early evening period will range from about 95 to 100°! The combination of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like readings so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after 10 or 11 am through 7 or 8 pm be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. For more details on heat safety tips click here.