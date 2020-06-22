Alert: Heat Advisory for parts of CNY until 7 pm tonight

Weather
Posted:

The combination of temperatures climbing into the low 90s and moderate to high humidity is making it feel like its well into the 90s this afternoon and early evening for many. The counties that have a Heat Advisory in effect are to the northwest of Onondaga County and Syracuse area.

If you will be outside for a prolonged period this afternoon and evening be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool. For more details on safety tips regarding the high heat and humidity click here.

