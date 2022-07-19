A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Central New York Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. due to the combined impact of expected excessive heat and humidity.

Heat indices across much of CNY during Wednesday afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s to near 100! The combination of temperatures in the low to mid-90s Wednesday afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the temperatures feel so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time from 11 a.m. through about 7 or 8 p.m., be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight.