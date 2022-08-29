A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Monday from Noon till 7 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo.

Heat indices for many in CNY Monday afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s to near 100! The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like temperatures so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time after 11 am through about 7 pm, be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight.