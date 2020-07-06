ALERT: Heat Advisory issued for parts of CNY Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Central New York for Tuesday through Friday from 1 pm through 8 pm due to the excessive heat and humidity expected.

The feel like readings across much of CNY during this stretch for the afternoon and early evening periods are expected to range from about 95 to 105°! The combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday, if not a bit higher Thursday and Friday, with dew points mainly in the 70s is what will make the feel like readings so oppressive and dangerous.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time during this stretch after 10 or 11 am through 7 or 8 pm be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. For more details on heat safety tips click here.