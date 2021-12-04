ALERT: High Wind and Lake Shore Flood Watches issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A High Wind Watch is in effect Sunday evening through late Monday night for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The strong winds may gust 50 to 60 mph at times which could blow down trees and power lines resulting in some property damage. Scattered power outages are also possible due to the possibility of falling trees/tree limbs. Travel could also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for the potential of flooding and erosion along the eastern Lake Ontario shoreline thanks to the very gusty westerly winds expected.

The watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday night for Oswego and Jefferson counties.

The combination of very high lake levels and an extended period of strong west winds will result in waves of 12+ feet along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario.



This will push the high-water levels, and possibly lead to some flooding on the lakeshore, bay/ inlets, and low lying areas via large waves. Those waves and flooding may also increase shoreline erosion.