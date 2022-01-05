ALERT: Lake Effect Snow alerts for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)— A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and a Winter Weather Advisory for Lewis County for late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

Cold air returning to Central New York along with west-southwest winds expected to produce a significant lake effect snow band between about Pulaski and Watertown into the North-Central Tug Hill Plateau.

In these areas, 6-10 inches of snow is likely by Thursday evening with some locally higher totals. This could include the Watertown area.

Snowfall rates may reach more than 1” per hour at times and that along with winds gusting at times over 30 mph will cause visibilities to drop below quarter of a mile at times thanks to blowing and drifting snow. Travel is expected to be difficult in this area too late Wednesday night through early Thursday night.

The rest of Central New York will see little to no snow accumulation with a brisk wind and a few passing snow showers Thursday.

Speaking of the wind, there is also a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 10pm Wednesday through 1pm Thursday. The combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline, bays, inlets, harbors where erosion is expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when snow, lake effect in this case, is expected have a significant impact in the warning area.

A Lakeshore Flood warning is issued when flooding is occurring or imminent.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.