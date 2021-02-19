ALERT: Lake Effect Snow warnings issued for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Wayne, Cayuga, and Onondaga counties for Friday evening though Saturday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Seneca and Cortland Counties Friday evening through Saturday evening.

Cold air returning to Central New York along with northwest winds will cause lake effect snow showers along with narrow bands of lake effect squalls Friday night into Saturday.

Squalls will be most organized Saturday morning into mid Saturday afternoon and are likely to be most persistent over Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Southwest Onondaga Counties. In these areas, 5-8 inches of snow is possible by Saturday evening with some locally higher totals. This could include some of the western suburbs of Syracuse

Snowfall rates may reach more than 1” per hour at times and that along with winds gusting at times to 20 mph will cause visibilities to drop below half a mile at times

The city of Syracuse is just east of this area of persistent lake squalls and is expected to receive 2-5 inches during this time.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is issued when lake effect snow is expected have a significant impact in the warning area.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.