SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 5 pm until 2 am Tuesday.

Gusty west-northwest winds are expected to kick up behind an intensifying and departing storm system this evening. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible during the above mentioned time frame.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph at times could very well cause some minor property damage and possibly produce a few scattered power outages too.

