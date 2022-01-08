ALERT: Multiple winter alerts issued for portions of CNY

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been issued for parts of Central New York early Sunday morning for freezing rain and ice accumulations. The advisory is in effect for Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins counties until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Precipitation comes back into the region after midnight, and up at the cloud level, temperatures end up above freezing so rain falls. When the rain reaches the ground, it freezes on treated surfaces like cars, trees and even power lines.

In the Syracuse area and points west, the icing will be a light glaze with minimal impact. South and east of Syracuse, however, icing could exceed a tenth of an inch. This will likely cause slick roads.

By early in the afternoon, temperatures in these areas away from Syracuse should rise above freezing resulting in thawing and a few rain showers.

